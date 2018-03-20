Davidsmeyer wins Republican nomination for Illinois 100th District State Representative

AP News has reported that Incumbent C.D. Davidsmeyer has won the Republican nomination for Illinois 100th District State Representative.

Davidsmeyer has served the 100th District in the Illinois General Assembly since December 2012.

Davidsmeyer earned his B.A. in political science from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio in 2002.

Davidsmeyer's has stated his number one goal is to put people back to work and grow the economy. He also has stated he wants to cut government regulations so businesses can grow and employ more people. In addition, Davidsmeyer supports tax-cuts for farmers.