Bruce Rauner wins Republican primary for governor

AP News has reported that Incumbent Bruce Rauner has won the Republican primary for governor.

Rauner will face off against Democratic candidate JB Pritzker in the Illinois General Election on November 6th.

Rauner is the 42nd and current governor of Illinois. He was first elected in 2014, unseating Democratic incumbent Pat Quinn in the general election on November 4, 2014. On January 12, 2015, Rauner was sworn in for a four-year term in office.

An Illinois native, Rauner attended Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. After graduation, Rauner went on to earn an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.