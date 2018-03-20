Bruce Rauner wins Republican primary for governor - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Bruce Rauner wins Republican primary for governor

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
Connect
Bruce Rauner Bruce Rauner
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

AP News has reported that Incumbent Bruce Rauner has won the Republican primary for governor.

Rauner will face off against Democratic candidate JB Pritzker in the Illinois General Election on November 6th.

Rauner is the 42nd and current governor of Illinois. He was first elected in 2014, unseating Democratic incumbent Pat Quinn in the general election on November 4, 2014. On January 12, 2015, Rauner was sworn in for a four-year term in office.

An Illinois native, Rauner attended Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. After graduation, Rauner went on to earn an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.