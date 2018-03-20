Hannibal Council recommends transferring historic properties

Every lawmaker in Iowa approved the Future Ready Iowa Act last week.More >>
AP News is reporting that Austin Police and federal authorities say the latest explosion to hit Austin was caused by an "incendiary device" and is not related to the series of bombs that has rocked Texas' capital city.More >>
A new option is on the way for people who walk the trail in Hannibal's Sodalis park.More >>
As a new bridge inches closer to completion, residents are looking forward to being able to safely cross Bear Creek again.More >>
At approximately 2:30 p.m., Adams County Clerk Chuck Venvertloh said "It's a little slow today. We only had about 1,700 which is a little more than 3 percent.More >>
A truck tractor rolled onto its side Tuesday afternoon on IL-57, according Illinois State Police.More >>
Four Hannibal residents were arrested on Friday, three on drug-related charges and one for endangering the welfare of a child.More >>
A sheriff's spokeswoman says three people have been injured in a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland, including the shooter.More >>
Quincy Senior High School is looking to add a new course for students.More >>
