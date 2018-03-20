Hannibal Council recommends transferring historic properties

The Mark Twain Home foundation could soon permanently own two properties: The Pilaster House, otherwise known as Grant's Drug store and The John M. Clemens Justice of the Peace Office.

According to our news-gathering partners with the Herald Whig, Hannibal City Council recommended at Tuesday's meeting, transferring the properties to the foundation so they can maintain and preserve the structures.

Also at the council meeting: the city was recognized for high employee safety and scheduled an auction for April 28th of surplus items at the Hannibal Street Department; items like electronics, office supplies and outdoor equipment.