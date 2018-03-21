New Hancock County State's Attorney appointed - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New Hancock County State's Attorney appointed

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

We now know who will serve as the new state's attorney for Hancock County.

Hancock County Board President Delbert Kreps says Rachel Mast was appointed Tuesday night. She previously served as the assistant state's attorney. She's filling the seat left vacant when State's Attorney Jason Pohren died on Monday.

Mast will be sworn in at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
 

