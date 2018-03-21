Quinn concedes Democratic IL Attorney General nomination to Raoul

Quinn concedes Democratic IL Attorney General nomination to Raou - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

AP News has reported that Pat Quinn has conceded, giving the Democratic nomination for Illinois Attorney General to Kwame Raoul.

Kwame Raoul was born in Chicago to Haitian-born immigrants. Raoul completed his undergraduate education at DePaul University and went on to earn a law degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law.

Raoul started his legal career as a prosecutor in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and continued to practice as a labor and employment attorney for the City Colleges of Chicago.

Raoul has stated that, if elected, "he will continue to build on his work to reform the criminal justice system and protect families across the state." 

