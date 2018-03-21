Tuesday's Area Scores - March 20 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday's Area Scores - March 20

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
**High School Baseball**

Scotland County: 3
Canton: 13
Koy Smith: WP
Will Fromm: 2 HR's

Hannibal: 6
Kirksville: 8

Marion County: 4
Knox County: 9
Conner Hayes: 4 IP, 6 K's

United: 3
Central: 8
Kollen Hughes: 3-4, 2 RBI's
Collin Sally: WP, 4 IP (2 runs, 3 hits)

Canton (Ill.): 1
Illini West: 0
Jackson Porter: 13 K's

Pittsfield: 9
Southeastern: 0
Jacob McIntire: 2 RBI's

Lewistown: 12
Rushville-Industry: 10
Briar Stinson: 3 RBI's

Greenfield: 16
Griggsville-Perry: 2

Calhoun: 2
Triopia: 5
Blaine McClenning: 2-3, RBI


**High School Softball**

West Hancock: 2
Beardstown: 15
(5 Innings)

Pittsfield: 11
Southeastern: 12
Kaleigh Marlow: 2-3, 6 RBI's

Greenfield: 12
Griggsville-Perry: 1

Calhoun: 15
Triopia: 2


**High School Golf, Boys**

1) Macon: 181
2) Marshall: 184
3) South Shelby: 260 (top individual: T-2 Kannon Kendrick: 41)


**College Baseball**

Columbia: 9
Culver-Stockton: 4
Edward Madera: 2 RBI's
Wildcats: (7-12)

Hannibal-LaGrange: 7
Calumet College: 6
(Game 1)
Chet Merritt: 3-4, 2 RBI's

Hannibal-LaGrange: 3
Calumet College: 10
(Game 2)
Trojans: (6-18)


**College Softball**

16) Grand View: 4
Culver-Stockton: 1
(Game 1)
Sydney Williams: 2-3

16) Grand View: 10
Culver-Stockton: 3
(Game 2)
Cassie Burris: 2-3, RBI
Wildcats: (9-10, 6-2)

William Woods: 4
Hannibal-LaGrange: 0
(Game 1)

William Woods: 18
Hannibal-LaGrange: 6
(Game 2)
Allison Matlock: 2-2, 3 RBI's
Trojans: (1-18, 0-5)


**College Volleyball, Men's**

McKendree: 3
Quincy: 0
25-23, 25-22, 25-13
Hawks: (12-13, 0-9)

Missouri Valley: 3
Culver-Stockton: 0
25-20, 25-21, 25-18
Wildcats: (5-15, 0-7)

