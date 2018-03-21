Tuesday's Area Scores - March 20

**High School Baseball**
Scotland County: 3
Canton: 13
Koy Smith: WP
Will Fromm: 2 HR's
Hannibal: 6
Kirksville: 8
Marion County: 4
Knox County: 9
Conner Hayes: 4 IP, 6 K's
United: 3
Central: 8
Kollen Hughes: 3-4, 2 RBI's
Collin Sally: WP, 4 IP (2 runs, 3 hits)
Canton (Ill.): 1
Illini West: 0
Jackson Porter: 13 K's
Pittsfield: 9
Southeastern: 0
Jacob McIntire: 2 RBI's
Lewistown: 12
Rushville-Industry: 10
Briar Stinson: 3 RBI's
Greenfield: 16
Griggsville-Perry: 2
Calhoun: 2
Triopia: 5
Blaine McClenning: 2-3, RBI
**High School Softball**
West Hancock: 2
Beardstown: 15
(5 Innings)
Pittsfield: 11
Southeastern: 12
Kaleigh Marlow: 2-3, 6 RBI's
Greenfield: 12
Griggsville-Perry: 1
Calhoun: 15
Triopia: 2
**High School Golf, Boys**
1) Macon: 181
2) Marshall: 184
3) South Shelby: 260 (top individual: T-2 Kannon Kendrick: 41)
**College Baseball**
Columbia: 9
Culver-Stockton: 4
Edward Madera: 2 RBI's
Wildcats: (7-12)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 7
Calumet College: 6
(Game 1)
Chet Merritt: 3-4, 2 RBI's
Hannibal-LaGrange: 3
Calumet College: 10
(Game 2)
Trojans: (6-18)
**College Softball**
16) Grand View: 4
Culver-Stockton: 1
(Game 1)
Sydney Williams: 2-3
16) Grand View: 10
Culver-Stockton: 3
(Game 2)
Cassie Burris: 2-3, RBI
Wildcats: (9-10, 6-2)
William Woods: 4
Hannibal-LaGrange: 0
(Game 1)
William Woods: 18
Hannibal-LaGrange: 6
(Game 2)
Allison Matlock: 2-2, 3 RBI's
Trojans: (1-18, 0-5)
**College Volleyball, Men's**
McKendree: 3
Quincy: 0
25-23, 25-22, 25-13
Hawks: (12-13, 0-9)
Missouri Valley: 3
Culver-Stockton: 0
25-20, 25-21, 25-18
Wildcats: (5-15, 0-7)
