Rodriguez wins Democratic nomination for Illinois 18th Congressional District

AP News has reported that Junius Rodriguez wins the Democratic nomination for Illinois 18th District U.S. House of Representatives.

Rodriguez is a professor at Eureka College since 1992. He received his undergraduate degree from Nicholls State University in 1979. In 1987 he earned a master's degree in history from Louisiana State University and he was awarded a Ph.D. from Auburn University in 1992.

Rodriguez is the president of the Eureka Area United Fund board which raises money to support social services. He is also the president of the Heartline and Heart House board, a homeless shelter that serves victims of domestic violence.