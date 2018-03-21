Hammond wins Republican state representative nomination - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hammond wins Republican state representative nomination

Posted:
By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Incumbent Norine Hammond has won the Republican nomination for State Representative District 93.

Hammond was born in Berwyn, IL and attended Western Illinois University, in Macomb.

Hammond serves as Assistant Minority Leader. She is one of four House members serving on the Legislative Ethics Commission. She serves as Republican spokesperson on Consumer Protection and Higher Education Committees.

Her other committee assignments include; Appropriations-Higher Education; Community College Access; Elementary & Secondary School Curriculum and Policies; Human Services; Insurance and Transportation Roads & Bridges.

Hammond was first appointed to the chamber in 2010.

