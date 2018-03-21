Meth arrest in Hamilton

Hamilton, Illinois, Police Chief Nick Jamerson has reported the arrest of David M. Omiatek II, 19 of Carthage, Illinois.

Omiatek was charged with possession of fewer than 5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, reported Jamerson.

Hamilton Police responded to a suspicious person report in the 1800 block of Keokuk Street Tuesday at approximately 10:15 p.m. During the investigation, Omiatek was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, stated Chief Jamerson.

Omiatek is being held in the Hancock County Jail awaiting a court appearance. Possession of fewer than 5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver is a class 2 felony and is punishable by 3 to 7 years imprisonment, according to Jamerson.