Meth arrest in Hamilton

By Jim Roberts, Social Media & Digital Content Manager
HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) -

Hamilton, Illinois, Police Chief Nick Jamerson has reported the arrest of David M. Omiatek II, 19 of Carthage, Illinois.

Omiatek was charged with possession of fewer than 5 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, reported Jamerson.

Hamilton Police responded to a suspicious person report in the 1800 block of Keokuk Street Tuesday at approximately 10:15 p.m. During the investigation, Omiatek was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, stated Chief Jamerson.

Omiatek is being held in the Hancock County Jail awaiting a court appearance. Possession of fewer than 5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver is a class 2 felony and is punishable by 3 to 7 years imprisonment, according to Jamerson.

