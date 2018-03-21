Keokuk man admits he suffocated his mom

A Keokuk man pleaded guilty to murdering his mom, according to the Iowa Attorney Generals Office.

Scott Brown, an assistant state's attorney said Devan Williams entered a guilty plea Tuesday at a 2 p.m. plea hearing in the North Lee County Courthouse in Fort Madison.

Williams was accused of suffocating his mom, Lori Williams, with a pillow and crushing her larynx in January 2017.

Brown said Williams pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree.

Williams is scheduled for sentencing May 18 in the South Lee County Courthouse in Keokuk.