Authorities searching for missing teen girl

The Monroe City Police Department is seeking help locating a missing teen girl.

The police department stated Caitlyn Carey, 13 of Monroe City, was last seen around midnight Tuesday at her home. They stated when her parents went to bed she removed her ankle monitor device and left the residence at approximately 12:09 a.m. Wednesday.

Police stated there was no known clothing description and no known direction of travel. They stated she has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5'4" and 155 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Carey's whereabouts was asked to call the Monroe City Police Department at 573-735-4431.