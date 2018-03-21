Council approves new garbage container in city neighborhoods

Residents will be receiving a letter in the mail regarding the size they wish to have.

Trash seen on the street in Fort Madison.

Picture of the trash seen at one property

Fort Madison is bringing in new tools to clean up the neighborhoods in the city.

Residents said it could be a costly decision, but the city said it'll be a cost-saving investment.

New garbage containers are coming to Fort Madison and the city said it wants to stop littering outside homes like this in this picture and bring a more efficient and effective ways to throw out trash.



Council last night approved the purchase of 4,300 containers for $267,000

Residents will be able to pick between a 65 and 95 gallon container.

The city said 30 percent of people put their trash in bags and believe this new container will prevent trash from going into the street.

It'll also help keep animals out.

"They just tear the garbage to shreds, which leads us to a mess," Public Works Director Larry Driscoll said. "We are trying to help the public out and we think it's a good program. Hopefully we can reduce seeing this out in public.

Residents will be getting a letter in the mail in a few weeks to select which container they want.

"This was a better way of becoming more efficient in the long term and down the road as people retire and they try to get solid waste workers, with these containers, we can look at doing full automated pick up, which is a plus for the city," Driscoll said.

The 65-gallon container is no charge and residents still have to pay $15 a month for the service.

The 95-gallon container is $2.50 more per month.