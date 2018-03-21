Parthenon in Fort Madison to close next week

The restaurant is known for its pizza and steak house.

A long time Fort Madison restaurant is closing next week.



The Parthenon on 8th street is closing for good next Tuesday.

The restaurant changed ownership last year and the new owners say the number of people are not coming in like in year's past.

The owners wanted to notify the public so families could come in and enjoy one more meal there together.

"It's got a spot in their heart and I just didn't want to take that away from them suddenly," Owner Amine Zioui of The Parthenon said. "I just let them know ahead of time and if they want to come one last time, we will be here until the 27th of this month."

The restaurant has been open for more than 35 years.

There is no word on what is going to happen to the building.