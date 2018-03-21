Fort Madison cemeteries getting a spring cleaning

Park and cemetery department helping with the clean up.

Some areas are getting ready for spring flowers and other decorations.

Oakland Cemetery was the first one that crew cleaned up.

Crews throwing debris and other material into the truck.

Fort Madison crews are doing some spring cleaning in the cemetery this week.



City park employees are picking up trash and debris around tombstones at Oakland, Sacred Heart, Cemetery and City.

Randy Boe with the parks department said people leave winter decorations and dead flowers around the sites and this helps beautify it before Easter.

"Yeah, I've been doing it for 30 years," Parks employee Randy Boe said. "We try our best to keep the cemeteries and the parks all up to par and looking good for Easter, Memorial Day, and Fourth of July."

The city said items can be put back on the graves starting Saturday.

Cemetery rules and regulations are now posted at each location.