Blessed Sacrament students recognize World Down Syndrome Day - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Blessed Sacrament students recognize World Down Syndrome Day

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School. Blessed Sacrament Catholic School.
Students with crazy socks. Students with crazy socks.
Students with Inclusion shirts. Students with Inclusion shirts.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Students at Blessed Sacrament in Quincy recognized World Down Syndrome Day Wednesday by celebrating the inclusion of students with disabilities.

As part of the celebration, the school's dress code was altered for "crazy sock day" along with the wearing of "inclusion t-shirts."

World Down Syndrome Day has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012.

The day is meant to be a global awareness of how people with Down Syndrome can play a vital role in communities.

According to WorldDownSyndromeDay.org, the date of March 21st was selected to signify the 21st chromosome which causes Down Syndrome.

