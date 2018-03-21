Tourism increase in Hannibal expected

In America's Hometown, it's all about history.

"It's unique. It's fun to be in this part of the world. Where we're from, it's different." said Tyler Goold, a tourist from San Diego, California. "Here you get the small town, you see the age of the town and what it looked like back then and kind of get a feel for what our country was all about."

Tourism officials said it's visitors like the Goolds that businesses rely on. They said area hotels and tourists spots are reporting an increase in the number of scheduled visitors to the area for this year.

"They also have a lot of bus groups that have booked for later on in the year. So they are ahead of where they typically are this time and we haven't even hit April yet." explained the Hannibal Convention & Visitor's Bureau Assistant Director Megan Rapp.

Officials said those tourism numbers are up thanks to projects like this one, the renovations here to the Pilaster House. They said it's important to continue to provide new attractions for visitors.

Mark Twain Boyhood Home & Museum Executive Director Henry Sweets said, "We're continually changing exhibits and bringing things more up to date. I think as people return to Hannibal, they'll be interested in coming through again just to see the changes that have been implemented."

Tourists said preserving those pieces of history are important and that's why they made a point to stop in Hannibal.

"As a family, we want to be connected to the country's roots and to be able to know what we're all about, both the author, Mark Twain is important, but just what the country was, and where we've come, what we've gained and what we've lost through time." said Goold.

The renovations to the Pilaster House won't be completed for this tourist season but Sweets expects it to be ready and open by January of next year.

Rapp said tourism brings in around 300,000 visitors to Hannibal every year.