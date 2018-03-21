Hannibal Board of Public Works survey results

The results of Hannibal Board of Public Works' customer survey are in.



BPW officials say the survey showed that customers do not want ammonia to treat their water but not many people are willingness to pay to remove it.



Officials say this means they will need to look further into how to cut costs on the project to remove ammonia that is already underway.



"Any avenue that we can take to help bring the cost down and complete the project as soon as possible are our top priorities," said Kari Goodman with Hannibal Board of Public Works. "I know that we are reaching out and trying to get federal funding, maybe some grant money for the project as well. That may cut down the overall costs of the project and therefore not cost our customers as much."

Over 800 responded to the survey. Other questions on the survey were about customer service. Officials say they receive good responses but there is room for improvement.