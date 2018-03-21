Search scaled back for missing fisherman

Incumbent Norine Hammond has won the Republican nomination for State Representative District 93.More >>
Incumbent Norine Hammond has won the Republican nomination for State Representative District 93.More >>
Seven small businesses set to open in the downtown area in Quincy this year, according to executive director of The District Bruce Guthrie.More >>
Seven small businesses set to open in the downtown area in Quincy this year, according to executive director of The District Bruce Guthrie.More >>
AP News has reported that Patt Quinn has conceded, giving the Democratic nomination for Illinois Attorney General to Kwame Raoul.More >>
AP News has reported that Patt Quinn has conceded, giving the Democratic nomination for Illinois Attorney General to Kwame Raoul.More >>
We now know who will serve as the new state's attorney for Hancock County.More >>
We now know who will serve as the new state's attorney for Hancock County.More >>
The Mark Twain Home foundation could soon permanently own two properties: The Pilaster House, otherwise known as Grant's Drug store and The John M. Clemens Justice of the Peace Office.More >>
The Mark Twain Home foundation could soon permanently own two properties: The Pilaster House, otherwise known as Grant's Drug store and The John M. Clemens Justice of the Peace Office.More >>
Every lawmaker in Iowa approved the Future Ready Iowa Act last week.More >>
Every lawmaker in Iowa approved the Future Ready Iowa Act last week.More >>
AP News has reported that Incumbent C.D. Davidsmeyer has won the Republican nomination for Illinois 100th District State Representative.More >>
AP News has reported that Incumbent C.D. Davidsmeyer has won the Republican nomination for Illinois 100th District State Representative.More >>
AP News is reporting that Austin Police and federal authorities say the latest explosion to hit Austin was caused by an "incendiary device" and is not related to the series of bombs that has rocked Texas' capital city.More >>
AP News is reporting that Austin Police and federal authorities say the latest explosion to hit Austin was caused by an "incendiary device" and is not related to the series of bombs that has rocked Texas' capital city.More >>
The Associated Press reported that incumbent Darin LaHood won the GOP nomination for U.S. House District 18.More >>
The Associated Press reported that incumbent Darin LaHood won the GOP nomination for U.S. House District 18.More >>