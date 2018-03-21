Search scaled back for missing fisherman - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Search scaled back for missing fisherman

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
An aerial view from the WGEM News Drone of the search for missing fisherman Earl Fogle back on March 9th.

The search continues for a fisherman missing on the Mississippi River since earlier this month.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the search near the Dupont Boat Ramp in Ralls County to find Earl Fogle has been scaled back to just a couple boats

However, troopers expect a helicopter to help in the search by the end of the week. Fogle was with fisherman David Hultz, whose body was found in the Mississippi River earlier this month, downstream from the boat they were on.

