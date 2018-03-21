Search scaled back for missing fisherman

The search continues for a fisherman missing on the Mississippi River since earlier this month.



The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the search near the Dupont Boat Ramp in Ralls County to find Earl Fogle has been scaled back to just a couple boats



However, troopers expect a helicopter to help in the search by the end of the week. Fogle was with fisherman David Hultz, whose body was found in the Mississippi River earlier this month, downstream from the boat they were on.