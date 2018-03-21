Ageless Wonder: Quincy's Haden returns home as world champ

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Pumping iron is something that's been in the blood of Gary Haden for almost 50 years



"I came back from Vietnam in November of (1969) and I started lifting weights in January of '70," Haden said.



"Pretty much I've been doing it ever since."



Now 68-years-old Haden has turned a hobby into serious competition.



He recently traveled to Evansville, Indiana and set a world record in the squat, and an American record in the bench press, during an event put on by American Drug Free Powerlifting Federation."



"The world record squat was 330 (pounds) and I weighed 159.8 pounds. My bench was an American and national record. It was 220," he said.



"It's a lot different than training. It's so strict. But it all worked out good."



Gary Bagley operates Train Smart in Quincy and works closely with several individuals.



But few, if any, compare to Haden who has overcome complete knee replacement in both knees to become a world class powerlifter.



"His motto is: he won't quit until he has dirt in his face. That's a good motto. Just keep going," Bagley said.



"Your body is only going to get weaker or stronger. You have a choice on what you want to do with it."



Haden will turn 69 before the month of March runs out.



That age may slow down some, but not him.



"You're never too old. If you put your mind to it, you can do it. Don't ever give up," Haden said.



"I told my wife when I die, which ever way I'm heading, I hope they have a weight room. I'll quit when they throw dirt on me."