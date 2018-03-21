Western's Baker takes softball talent to MacMurray

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Western's Madison Baker put pen to paper Wednesday morning and signed on with the MacMurray softball program.



It's a significant personal opportunity for Baker who was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome when she was only 6-years-old.



Baker has managed it to excel on the diamond for an impressive chance at extending her career.



"I think MacMurray was probably my top choice because it's closer to my home and basically they made it feel like home for me," Baker said.



And she's got a message for anyone who may be searching for answers stemming from a mental or physical issue.



"If you're struggling with something inside physically or mentally you need to say, 'I need to do this because I need to overcome the next thing. I'm not going to let this physical or mental thing stop me from doing what I want to do.'"



Baker says she's looking forward to tackling the next challenge in Jacksonville.