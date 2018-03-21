Hannibal parents talk security at school board meeting

Jon Capp, along with other parents, offered to help start a school security fund where donations could help pay for security equipment.

Hannibal parents continue to sound off on school security.

At Wednesday night's Hannibal School Board meeting, several parents spoke out during an open forum regarding what the school could do differently to keep students and faculty safe.

This is following last week's A.L.I.C.E Training and Hannibal's middle school and high school.

"We want to give money to the schools for more security if that be arming teachers, if that be metal detectors, extra security personnel, whatever that may be, said Hannibal parent Jon Capp. "We want to be able to say 'hey, the parents are here.' Even though not every parent shows up, doesn't mean they don't want to help."

Capp, along with other parents, offered to help start a school security fund where donations could help pay for security equipment. The school board says they'll continue going over ideas.

Also at Wednesday's school board meeting, the district announced Thursday, August 16 as the first day of school for the 2018-2019 calendar year.