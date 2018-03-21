Central Lee's Northup is The People's Choice

(WGEM) -- Five days of voting in the books and the time has come to unveil the second of four postseason high school basketball awards.



More than 7,000 votes were accounted for and Central Lee's MacKenzie Northup is The People's Choice for WGEM Player of the Year in girls basketball.



The junior guard received 61.5 percent of the vote total and nearly 4,4000 votes all by her lonesome.



Northup led the Lady Hawks in scoring at 17 points a game and was an All-State selection.



She played a key role in Central Lee's conference championship season.



Special thanks to all those who voted and WGEM will feature Northup in the days to come.