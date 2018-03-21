QPS school based healthcare still looking for location

Fort Madison crews are doing some spring cleaning in the cemetery this week.More >>
The results of Hannibal Board of Public Works' customer survey are in.More >>
A new Gallup-Knight Foundation survey finds that U.S. college students are struggling to balance free speech and ínclusivity on campus and online. The vast majority of college students believe equally in free expression and diversity, viewing both as extremely important to American democracy. But when they're forced to choose, the majority says inclusivity is more important.More >>
Students at Blessed Sacrament in Quincy recognized World Down Syndrome Day Wednesday by celebrating the inclusion of students with disabilities.More >>
The Latest on the criminal case involving Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):More >>
A Keokuk man pleaded guilty to murdering his mom, according to the Iowa Attorney Generals Office.More >>
Hamilton, Illinois, Police Chief Nick Jamerson has reported the arrest of David M. Omiatek II, 19 of Carthage, Illinois.More >>
AP news has reported that JB Pritzker is the winner of the Democratic primary for governor.More >>
AP News has reported that Incumbent Bruce Rauner has won the Republican primary for governor.More >>
AP News has reported that Junius Rodriguez wins the Democratic nomination for Illinois 18th District U.S. House of Representatives.More >>
