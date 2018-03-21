QPS school based healthcare still looking for location

The district is looking into school based healthcare.

QPS is working to start school based healthcare in the coming school year, but the location remains up in the air.

At Wednesday night's school board meeting, Board Vice President Mike Troup spoke about the plans. He said the district has been working with SIU School of Medicine, and organizations like Teen REACH.

He said he doesn't think the healthcare will have a centralized location by the start of next school year.

That being said, the district wants to bring immunizations to its schools, to help students.

"The goal would be to work together, so this next October, the numbers are significantly dropped, if not completely eliminated." Troup said.

Troup also said the district plans to look more into defining its school based healthcare between April and May.

The board heard two proposals on performance based pay for non-union employees, and approved a new 3D art class at Quincy Senior High School.