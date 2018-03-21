Five finalists for Harrison site school names - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Five finalists for Harrison site school names

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The QPS board has a list of the five finalists for the name of the Harrison site school:

  • Sarah Atwater Denman
  • Dr. Richard Eells
  • Parker Smith Gates
  • Dr. Melinda Knapheide Germann
  • Naomi Watson

Superintendent Roy Webb said the board is taking its time on the decision for the final name, to make sure it's the right one.

"They've taken this very seriously, all the names, and I think they've done a great job on the first four schools." Webb said. "I think it's based a lot about Quincy, and Quincy history, and this name will do the same."

Webb added that the goal is to have a name selected in the next few months, and the school plans to open in August of 2019.

