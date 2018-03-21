Spring weather means uptick in construction work

Officials say city crews look forward to when the spring-weather moves in.

At South 46th and Trinity Lakes Drive, city crews work on reversing the effects winter has had on roads.

With the spring season now here, construction around town is picking up. Contractors say it's only going to get busier from here on out.

"Less time spent trying to stay warm, trying to stay dry," said Tim Koontz with Koontz Builder. "It means better productivity."

With winter seeming to stick around longer this year, Koontz says it slowed progress.

"Trying to keep your hands warm or trying to keep your equipment running or trying to make sure your hoses aren't freezing up," said Koontz.

Plus, Koontz says some of the products they use can only be applied in warmer temperatures.

"Some of the products we use are temperature sensitive," said Koontz. "You can only do outside painting when it's a certain temperature."

"We just trying to get some patches taken care of," said Tom Bowen, and engineering tech with the City of Quincy. "We had a little erosion problem on some of the concrete.

Bowen says him and his crews look forward to when the spring-weather moves in.

"Nobody wants to work in the cold," said Bowen. "You've got too many clothes on and you can't really move. It makes a big difference when you got some sunshine."

Other construction projects going on around town include resurfacing work and sewer lines being repaired.