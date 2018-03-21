QJHS door project bids approved

The doors are going to be replaced.

A needed upgrade at Quincy Junior High School got one step closer to reality Wednesday night.

At the March QPS School Board Meeting, the board approved a bid for $687,300 to install fiberglass door replacements with a mahogany finish.

Board Member Richard McNay said the district decided to go with the fiberglass doors instead of wood, in order to have a warranty, and save around $45,000.

"We had concerns that maybe we would catch some flack for using a fiberglass door versus the wood, but when you look at the warranty, there's no warranty on this (wooden) door, and that (fiberglass) door carries a five year warranty, and the finish is a ten year warranty on the finish."

With the bids for the project approved, work is set to begin this summer.