QJHS door project bids approved - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QJHS door project bids approved

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
The doors are going to be replaced. The doors are going to be replaced.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A needed upgrade at Quincy Junior High School got one step closer to reality Wednesday night.

At the March QPS School Board Meeting, the board approved a bid for $687,300 to install fiberglass door replacements with a mahogany finish.

Board Member Richard McNay said the district decided to go with the fiberglass doors instead of wood, in order to have a warranty, and save around $45,000.

"We had concerns that maybe we would catch some flack for using a fiberglass door versus the wood, but when you look at the warranty, there's no warranty on this (wooden) door, and that (fiberglass) door carries a five year warranty, and the finish is a ten year warranty on the finish."

With the bids for the project approved, work is set to begin this summer.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.