Wednesday's Area Scores - March 21 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wednesday's Area Scores - March 21

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Jacey Nall tossed a no-hitter in Central's victory over visiting Unity. Jacey Nall tossed a no-hitter in Central's victory over visiting Unity.

**High School Softball**

Unity: 0
Central: 11
Jacey Nall: No-hitter, 12 K's

Mercer County: 1
Illini West: 7
Baylee Clampitt: 2-3, RBI

Alleman: 6
Macomb: 2


**High School Baseball**

Palmyra: 18
Mark Twain: 2
Final/5 Innings

Highland: 1
QND: 5

Central: 8
Rushville-Industry: 5
Hayden Neisen: 3-3, 2 RBI's

Griggsville-Perry: 6
Unity: 10
Logan Voth: 3-run double

Alleman: 13
Macomb: 4

Southeastern: 9
South Fulton: 19

Putnam County: 9
Knox County: 2

Bowling Green: 10
Centralia: 6

Canton (Ill.): 7
Beardstown: 1


**High School Golf, Boys**

1) Centralia: 174
2) Hannibal: 185
T-3) Mexico: 220
T-3) Hannibal JV: 220
(Top Pirate Individual: Preston Bennett - 43)


**College Baseball**

Maryville: 3
Western Illinois: 4
Bailey Montgomery: 3-3, 3 RBI's
Leathernecks: (3-13)


**College Softball**

Western Illinois: 0
Bradley: 12
Final/5 Innings
Leathernecks: (7-22)

Graceland: 0
Culver-Stockton: 2
(Game 1)
McKena O'Donnell: CG 2-hitter

Graceland: 2
Culver-Stockton: 4
(Game 2)
Avery Johnson: 2-3, RBI
Wildcats: (11-10, 8-2)

Southeastern CC: 14
John Wood: 2
(Game 1)

Southeastern CC: 2
John Wood: 3
(Game 2)
Mallory Novak: solo HR

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.