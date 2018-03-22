Wednesday's Area Scores - March 21

**High School Softball**
Unity: 0
Central: 11
Jacey Nall: No-hitter, 12 K's
Mercer County: 1
Illini West: 7
Baylee Clampitt: 2-3, RBI
Alleman: 6
Macomb: 2
**High School Baseball**
Palmyra: 18
Mark Twain: 2
Final/5 Innings
Highland: 1
QND: 5
Central: 8
Rushville-Industry: 5
Hayden Neisen: 3-3, 2 RBI's
Griggsville-Perry: 6
Unity: 10
Logan Voth: 3-run double
Alleman: 13
Macomb: 4
Southeastern: 9
South Fulton: 19
Putnam County: 9
Knox County: 2
Bowling Green: 10
Centralia: 6
Canton (Ill.): 7
Beardstown: 1
**High School Golf, Boys**
1) Centralia: 174
2) Hannibal: 185
T-3) Mexico: 220
T-3) Hannibal JV: 220
(Top Pirate Individual: Preston Bennett - 43)
**College Baseball**
Maryville: 3
Western Illinois: 4
Bailey Montgomery: 3-3, 3 RBI's
Leathernecks: (3-13)
**College Softball**
Western Illinois: 0
Bradley: 12
Final/5 Innings
Leathernecks: (7-22)
Graceland: 0
Culver-Stockton: 2
(Game 1)
McKena O'Donnell: CG 2-hitter
Graceland: 2
Culver-Stockton: 4
(Game 2)
Avery Johnson: 2-3, RBI
Wildcats: (11-10, 8-2)
Southeastern CC: 14
John Wood: 2
(Game 1)
Southeastern CC: 2
John Wood: 3
(Game 2)
Mallory Novak: solo HR
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.