Preparing high school students for college

An admissions counselor with Quincy University, said high school seniors should have a few choices of colleges they want to attend by this time of year.

Lauren Mehaffy recommends students filing for financial aid early, due to aid being awarded on a first-come basis and take the ACT and SAT test and fill all other requirements for acceptance.

"Being sure that they have that decision early, that they can really enjoy the rest of their senior year and not have to stress about what happens after graduation," Mehaffy said.

Quincy Senior High School student Hannah Fuglaar began the process with the help of her guidance counselor and plans to attend Westminster college in Missouri.

"For me I found it really easy, because I started super early for sports and that definitely helped me with path I want to and what college I wanted to do," Fuglaar said.

Fuglaar suggested fellow students make a check list when considering colleges to make the process easier.

Mehaffy added school districts tend to keep high school transcripts on file for a few years, so students the process to attend college should be simple for students who do not plan to enroll immediately after graduation.