New smoothie restaurant coming to Quincy

Logo as it appears on their website.

A new restaurant is coming to Quincy, according to city officials.

Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said a site plan for Smoothie King has been filed and approved by the city.

Tony Crane with Architechnics said they are working with a Quincy developer on the new building along with a franchise owner from Columbia, Missouri, for the Smoothie King.

Crane said there will be three tenants in the building. He said Smoothie King will be on the end and will have a drive-thru.

Construction is expected to be completed in 4-6 months, according to Crane.

RELATED: