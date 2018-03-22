Prevention campaign discusses danger of poisoning

The month of March is Illinois Poison Prevention Month, and the Illinois Poison Center is raising awareness about the harmful affects of poisoning.

"Poison " means more than chemicals in a laboratory, according to the center. That can include everyday products from medications, cleaning products or makeup.

Last year, the IPC had 77,000 cases involving potentially harmful substances, and more than 40 percent of those involved children five years of age and under, according to Dr. Michael Wahl, M.D. with IPC.

Dr. Paul Hibbert from SIU Family Medicine in Quincy recommended parents keep medicine and products locked in cabinets, because children may not know the difference between aspirin or something more dangerous.

Alexandra Eaton, a mother of four, said her family had a poisoning scare involving her son accessing a relative's medication. She took her son to the doctor, but his results showed he did not consume any of the medication.

"I believe my son was two or three at the time, I had gone to the restroom really quick, its just very scary," Eaton said.

The Illinois Poison Center offers a free toll-free confidential helpline (800-222-122) if you suspect someone has been exposed to a harmful substance.

Experts manage 90 percent of poison exposure calls from the public at the site of exposure, eliminating the need for a referral to a healthcare facility in 2017 according to IPC.

To read more about the Illinois Poison Center and prevention click here.