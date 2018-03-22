Blessing feels effects of pain medicine shortage

Officials at Blessing Hospital said they were feeling the effects of a nationwide IV narcotic shortage.

The shortage only involves intravenous narcotics and not the pill forms of the drugs.

Blessing officials said they were conserving their supply by offering opioids orally or by using non-narcotic pain relief whenever they can.

The hospital was also asking surgeons to voluntarily reschedule elective surgeries until the shortage ends.

Blessing officials said they want to preserve the supply for emergencies and life-threatening situations.

Mary Frances Barthel, MD, Chief of Quality and Safety at Blessing Hospital said the following:

“We have been monitoring this situation for months and put conservation measures in place from the start. Thanks to the cooperation of the medical staff, the pharmacy staff and other caregivers, Blessing is in a better position than some other hospitals nationwide. Blessing is effectively treating pain in all patients.” “The shortage has provided an opportunity at Blessing and hospitals across the country. Doctors and patients are having different conversations about pain control and using one or more of the many safe, effective, non-narcotic pain relief methods available to patients who don’t require narcotics for pain relief.” “Due to America’s opiate overdose epidemic, this change was taking place before the nationwide shortage hit. The shortage has accelerated the interest in and use of non-narcotic pain relief methods."

The nationwide shortage started when Pfizer changed its production process and could last up to a year, according to Blessing officials.