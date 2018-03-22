Vandals target vehicles and buildings in Keokuk

Spray paint and deep scratch marks on the side of a car that was vandalized in Keokuk.

Kobe Crownover was one of several other car owners whose cars were targeted.

Joe Scott owns the Inertia Daycare Center. This is him showing where a vulgar word was spraypainted on the side of his bus.

Keokuk Police said vandals targeted multiple vehicles and buildings Wednesday night.

Police said they received about 11 reports of overnight vandalism.

Inertia Daycare Center on Fulton Avenue was one of the businesses targeted. Vandals spray painted one of their vans. However, the center was able to catch the vandals on a surveillance camera.

Joe Scott who owns the Inertia Day Care Center said he wants those who did this to be held accountable. "Idle hands are trouble hands. If they have that much time on their hands to do such acts, they have enough time to do something that's good and worthwhile," said Scott.

Kobe Crownover, who lives nearby, had his car targeted, as well. ""Why cant you find something better to do with your time than go around spraypainting peoples' cars at 2 in the morning. What's the point?" he said.

Crownover said he doesn't think the spray paint will come off of his car. Now he's left with figuring out how to pay to fix it.

"I'm just hoping that I can get the money so that I don't have to drive my car around with however long it takes to get five hundred dollars to fix it." said Crownover.

Police said they do have a couple of people of interest in this case but they aren't sure how soon it will be resolved and so far no arrests have been made.