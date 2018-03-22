Local organizations pack meals to fight hunger in the Tri-States

Local volunteers had a party on Thursday while packing healthy meals to help fight hunger in the Tri-States

JM Huber, ADM, Stratas Foods, and Gardner Denver partnered with "The Pack Shack" to host a "Feed the Funnel" party in Quincy.

In 3 to 4 hours more than 150 volunteers packed bags containing the ingredients to a cheesy rice and vegetable meal and each bag contained 8 servings.

"Here in the state of Illinois about 1 in every 8 people are food insecure and so there's a huge need here in the state of Illinois and all over the United States," said Lawson Pitts the Pack Shack Party Operations Manager. "We're trying to bring that to light, but also make an impact on bringing people their next meal."

In all, volunteer packed 50,000 meals that were donated to local hunger relief organizations.