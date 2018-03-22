Experts discuss online security tips following Facebook, Orbitz data breaches

Just how safe are you online? Many people are asking that question this week after Facebook and Orbitz admitted to being unable to protect consumers' private data. Experts say these instances are not the first and certainly won't be the last.

At Culver-Stockton College, sophomore Samantha Schuler limits what she puts online and sticks to big companies like Amazon that she feels are more secure when making purchases.

"I'll avoid any sites I see on ads, so anything that isn't like a big name I just won't really go to," Schuler said. "If I do, I don't shop at all."

Freshman Kyle Starnge frequently sees his friends on Facebook sharing surveys used by third party companies to collect consumer data. He believes the public needs to be more educated on cyber security.

"When you go through your feed and stuff you see people sharing links to things like that, quizzes about personality, who you're going to marry, and your celebrity look-alike," said Starnge.

Professor of Cyber Security Dr. Joseph Liesen said many people are now numb to these breaches and should assume all their information is going to breached eventually.

"The only things that are sure in this life are death, taxes, and data breaches. We have to ensure we take responsibility, and sometimes that's inconvenient," Liesen said. "Sometimes that's painful. There are some pain points associated with multi-factor authentification, for example."

Liesen also mentioned the public should not worry about credit cards being breached and should be more concerned with sites like Equifax.

"Those breaches are forever. They have all of your personal information, all of your credit history. Those are the ones you should really be worried about," Liesen said. "I think a credit monitoring system, an identify theft system, make a lot of sense."

Here are some cyber security tips:

-Make sure your devices are completely patched with the latest version.

-Never use a debit card on the internet, because your liability is typically $1500. A credit card's liability is only $50 or less.

-Use on-shore, reputable sites, with :https links

-Use passwords with 12 characters, which take centuries to crack. 10 characters or less can be hacked in a short amount of time.

-Anti-malware should be run at least once a week