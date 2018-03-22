Western Big Six expands, Douglas confident it won't change Quincy's status long term

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Quincy High School athletic director Scott Douglas can remember Western Big Six conference expansion speculation dating back to his playing days as a Blue Devil.



So it's no surprise to him the conference is no longer six schools, but eight.



The Blue Devils and the five other athletic programs in the league will welcome Geneseo and Sterling to the Western Big Six, beginning with the 2019-20 school year.



The school boards from both voted to accept the invitation - Geneseo announced its decision Wednesday night followed by Sterling on Thursday morning.



Quincy High athletic director Scott Douglas says the additions make a lot of sense.



"In this particular case the opportunity came in a variety of different ways. It was talked about and then presented. It seems like a natural fit for this conference to move in that direction and I think that's why you saw the move to go that way," Douglas said.



"I think this will be something that we look back on and say this ended up being a really good situation. Not just for the Big Six as a whole, but for Quincy."



The additions means more time on the road.



Geneseo is 164 miles from the Gem City while Sterling is a 204-mile commute.



And if the Western Big Six is adding two schools from around the Quad Cities, does that mean Quincy's days in the conference are numbered?.



Douglas is pumping the brakes on that theory.



"Any time you face something like that I think you have to talk about that as a concern, and it certainly was a conversation piece," he indicated.



"We're very, very confident that's where (we will) continue to be. Quincy is an original member of the Western Big Six and it will remain a Western Big Six school for as long as the conference exists."



The current conference by-laws state a school can be dropped if the five other schools vote them out. Douglas hopes new safe guards will be put in place to protect all members of the conference.



He also adds it's too early to discuss a conference name change by moving from six programs to eight.