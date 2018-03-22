Farmers evaluate Illinois hemp bill

Hemp could be a new crop option for Illinois farmers if a bill expanding its production passes the General Assembly.



Rick Edwards, president of the Adams County Farm Bureau, says that most local farmers have the soil to grow industrial hemp, but want to MAKE SURE there is a long-term profitable market for it. He says similar crops have come into the area over the years and were quickly over-produced.



"Initially they were very profitable, but then so much of it got produced that it made it less profitable than corn and soybean, so we reverted back to corn and soybean," said Rick Edwards, President of the Adams County Farm Bureau



Edwards says local farmers are also concerned about anyone who might use this legislation as a front for illegal activity.