Children and their families take part in Family Fit Night

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Children and their families had a nutritious dinner before learning healthy eating habits at Family Fit Night at the Early Childhood Center in Quincy on Thursday.

Blessing Rieman nursing students were on hand to teach kids healthy habits including how to wash their hands, stay active and healthy foods to eat.

This year's theme was 'Learn More About Good Health at Camp ECFC.' 

Organizers say events like this help instill the right habits at an early age. 

"It's a great way to have a captive audience to sort of learn some of these things that we all just get busy and don't get a chance to teach our kiddos anymore and it helps promote what we're learning here at school too," said Sharadan Parks, community resource coordinator. 

The nursing students even helped kids make their way through an obstacle course to get their heart rate up. 
 

