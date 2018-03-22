Children and their families take part in Family Fit Night

The nursing students even helped kids make their way through an obstacle course to get their heart rate up.

This year's theme was 'Learn More About Good Health at Camp ECFC.'

A child looking to see how many germs are on his hands.

Children and their families had a nutritious dinner before learning healthy eating habits at Family Fit Night at the Early Childhood Center in Quincy on Thursday.

Blessing Rieman nursing students were on hand to teach kids healthy habits including how to wash their hands, stay active and healthy foods to eat.

Organizers say events like this help instill the right habits at an early age.

"It's a great way to have a captive audience to sort of learn some of these things that we all just get busy and don't get a chance to teach our kiddos anymore and it helps promote what we're learning here at school too," said Sharadan Parks, community resource coordinator.

