Western's Shover finds a home at Knox College

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) -- For the second consecutive day a Western High School senior student athlete has made a college commitment official.



Wildcats versatile baseball player Matt Shover pledged to continue his career on the diamond at Knox College on Thursday.



Shover says his decision was based on academics, just as much as it was baseball, and he says Knox is giving him a chance to play multiple positions.



"I don't want the bat to come out of my hand. I want to hit and I want to pitch too, because that's what I like to do. Hopefully I can play third there and pitch along the way," he said.



"If they need me to go some other place I'm fine with that, too. But I want to keep doing both."



Western head coach, and Matt's father, Rick Shover says his son is preparing for more than just baseball.



"Some day they're going to take the baseball away from him, so he needs to get that education that's going to take him where he needs to go or where he wants to go after they take that baseball from him," Rick said.



"That's what Knox is going to give him."



Shover expects the pace of play to be the biggest challenge he will face when switching from the high school to the college level.