Camp Point club donates to Great River Honor Flight

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
More Tri-State veterans are headed to their respective war memorials thanks to a donation to the Great River Honor Flight.

The Camp Point Lion's Club donated $500 to the honor flight Thursday night.  The club raised the cash partly through a golf outing last year.

The first honor flight of 2018 is coming up Saturday April 14. It'll be the 46th mission, bringing the total number of local veterans who've taken the honor flight veterans to more than 1500 since trips began in 2010. 

