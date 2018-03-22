Van-Far asking voters to help alleviate financial concerns

Friedel said things like updated technology in the schools would be helpful.

The Van-Far School District is asking voters to help counter rising costs for education, by adding 58 cents to its tax levy, to generate around $255,000 to help fund district operations.

This measure failed back in August, but district officials said on Thursday that they're hopeful that on April 3rd, they can get a different result.

The district has been dealing with a loss of revenue from funding streams, including the state of Missouri.

"It's been $400,000 to $500,000 loss from 2012 to last year. State money was $3.5 million at that time, last year it was about $3.1 million."

High School Social Studies Teacher Dan Friedel said teachers are well aware of the financial difficulties. He said if the proposed 58 cent tax levy goes through, it could have a big impact on classrooms like his.

"When you're able to provide those kids with the technology that's modern, and useful, it's going to be setting them up for jobs that they're going to get in the future, and getting them ready for college." Friedel said.

Superintendent Stephen Hunter said the district has been forced to eliminate positions, and implement pay freezes to help keep the budget in check.

"65 to 75 percent of our money is people." Hunter said. "It's benefits. It's salaries. You know it's those sorts of things, and then the rest remains, and that's programming for kids really."

Programming that Friedel said teachers like himself, would like to see made more readily available.

"Everyone of them wants to do everything they can in order to ensure that these students do the best they can once they enter the real world, and passing this tax levy is going to allow us to have the tools we need to accomplish that." Friedel said.

Superintendent Hunter added that if the tax levy increase passes, the board will work to address things like teacher pay, and technology for classrooms.