Teens learn about city government - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Teens learn about city government

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Teens learned about city government. Teens learned about city government.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Local teenagers got a chance to learn about how city government works in America's Hometown Thursday afternoon.

Teens in Motion held a mock city council event at Hannibal City Hall.

Participants got a chance to solve issues like litter, and smoking in public areas.

Kalen Franklin took part in the event, and said he learned a valuable lesson about how governments operate.

"I thought it was actually very interesting, because it showed us what they talk about, how everything works, and I mean there's not always a right answer." Franklin said.

Participants in the event also said one of their big takeaways was weighing pros and cons before voting on city issues.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.