Teens learn about city government

Local teenagers got a chance to learn about how city government works in America's Hometown Thursday afternoon.

Teens in Motion held a mock city council event at Hannibal City Hall.

Participants got a chance to solve issues like litter, and smoking in public areas.

Kalen Franklin took part in the event, and said he learned a valuable lesson about how governments operate.

"I thought it was actually very interesting, because it showed us what they talk about, how everything works, and I mean there's not always a right answer." Franklin said.

Participants in the event also said one of their big takeaways was weighing pros and cons before voting on city issues.