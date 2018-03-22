City of Palmyra passes surplus budget - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

City of Palmyra passes surplus budget

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) -

As Quincy struggles with a significant budget shortfall, it's a much different story across the river for a Northeast Missouri town. 

At Thursday night's city council meeting in Palmyra, the mayor and aldermen approved the budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year .

Mayor Loren Graham says the city will work from a $7.6 million budget. 

Graham says about $135,000 that will go towards street improvements; including sewer repairs, resurfacing and sidewalk improvements. 

Graham also says he's pleased with the budget amount, considering the fact the city already has a surplus of about $14,000 but it didn't come easy.

"We took a big hit this year on medical insurance costs," said Graham. "Our insurance costs went up percentage wise in double digits. It was a pretty huge hit to our overall expenses. 

A major part of the $7.6 million budget is towards electric costs. Graham says $3.7 million will go towards electrical purchases they provide for Palmyra citizens. 

Also at Thursday night's city council meeting: 

  • Aldermen approved changing the wording of an ordinance for someone replacing a roof. The homeowner now has to get a building permit. Mayor Loren Graham says the building inspector needs to be aware so the inspector can make sure the work is being done safely. 
  • Palmyra residents can now receive their electric bill by email, meaning residents will now be able to pay electronically. 
