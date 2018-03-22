City of Palmyra passes surplus budget

The City of Palmyra already has a surplus of about $14,000.

An example of a Palmyra street that needs attention.

City officials say about $135,000 will go towards street improvements.

As Quincy struggles with a significant budget shortfall, it's a much different story across the river for a Northeast Missouri town.

At Thursday night's city council meeting in Palmyra, the mayor and aldermen approved the budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year .

Graham says about $135,000 that will go towards street improvements; including sewer repairs, resurfacing and sidewalk improvements.

Graham also says he's pleased with the budget amount, considering the fact the city already has a surplus of about $14,000 but it didn't come easy.

"We took a big hit this year on medical insurance costs," said Graham. "Our insurance costs went up percentage wise in double digits. It was a pretty huge hit to our overall expenses.

A major part of the $7.6 million budget is towards electric costs. Graham says $3.7 million will go towards electrical purchases they provide for Palmyra citizens.

