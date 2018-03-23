Thursday's Area Scores - March 22

**High School Baseball**
Palmyra: 9
Canton: 4
Illini West: 2
Mercer County: 0
Kennedy Gooding: CG 2-hitter, HR
Brown County: 5
Carrollton: 6
Darian Drake: 2 RBI's
Liberty: 9
West Hancock: 10
Quinn Dupree: 3 RBI's
Pittsfield: 6
Payson: 3
Collin Meleski: 2 RBI's
Greenfield: 2
West Central: 3
Drew Evans: WP
North Greene: 2
Triopia: 12
Zach Thompson: WP
Pleasant Hill: 1
JX Routt: 20
**High School Softball**
Macomb: 3
Quincy High: 13
Hannah Fuglaar: 2-3, HR, 4 RBI's
QND: 25
Southeastern: 5
Kegan Wall: 6 RBI's
South Fulton: 0
Central: 10
Jacey Nall: CG 1-hitter, 12 K's
Unity: 7
Griggsville-Perry: 8
Brianna Brown: 4 RBI's
Liberty: 7
West Hancock: 12
(Game 1)
Liberty: 6
West Hancock: 10
(Game 2)
Payson: 4
Rushville-Industry: 5
Ashley Chancy: Walk-off RBI single
Brown County: 6
Carrollton: 1
Mariah Markert: 3 RBI's
North Greene: 4
Triopia: 0
**High School Soccer, Girls**
Kirksville: 0
Hannibal: 4
Lady Pirates: (1-0), four different goal scorers
Winfield: 1
Canton: 0
**High School Golf, Boys**
1) Palmyra: 171
2) Palmyra JV: 211
3) Elsberry: 221
(Medalist) - Palmyra's Laithan Sublette: 39
**College Baseball**
Lewis & Clark: 6
John Wood: 8
(Game 1)
Cornelius Lee: 2-run double in 7th
Lewis & Clark: 3
John Wood: 9
(Game 2)
Cody Brown: 3 RBI's
Blazers: (8-6)
**College Volleyball, Men's**
Culver-Stockton: 0
2) Grand View: 3
25-14, 25-23, 25-22
Wildcats: (5-16, 0-8)
