Thursday's Area Scores - March 22

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Palmyra improved to 2-0 with a victory at Canton. Palmyra improved to 2-0 with a victory at Canton.

**High School Baseball**

Palmyra: 9
Canton: 4

Illini West: 2
Mercer County: 0
Kennedy Gooding: CG 2-hitter, HR

Brown County: 5
Carrollton: 6
Darian Drake: 2 RBI's

Liberty: 9
West Hancock: 10
Quinn Dupree: 3 RBI's

Pittsfield: 6
Payson: 3
Collin Meleski: 2 RBI's

Greenfield: 2
West Central: 3
Drew Evans: WP

North Greene: 2
Triopia: 12
Zach Thompson: WP

Pleasant Hill: 1
JX Routt: 20


**High School Softball**

Macomb: 3
Quincy High: 13
Hannah Fuglaar: 2-3, HR, 4 RBI's

QND: 25
Southeastern: 5
Kegan Wall: 6 RBI's

South Fulton: 0
Central: 10
Jacey Nall: CG 1-hitter, 12 K's

Unity: 7
Griggsville-Perry: 8
Brianna Brown: 4 RBI's

Liberty: 7
West Hancock: 12
(Game 1)

Liberty: 6
West Hancock: 10
(Game 2)

Payson: 4
Rushville-Industry: 5
Ashley Chancy: Walk-off RBI single

Brown County: 6
Carrollton: 1
Mariah Markert: 3 RBI's

North Greene: 4
Triopia: 0


**High School Soccer, Girls**

Kirksville: 0
Hannibal: 4
Lady Pirates: (1-0), four different goal scorers

Winfield: 1
Canton: 0


**High School Golf, Boys**

1) Palmyra: 171
2) Palmyra JV: 211
3) Elsberry: 221
(Medalist) - Palmyra's Laithan Sublette: 39


**College Baseball**

Lewis & Clark: 6
John Wood: 8
(Game 1)
Cornelius Lee: 2-run double in 7th

Lewis & Clark: 3
John Wood: 9
(Game 2)
Cody Brown: 3 RBI's
Blazers: (8-6)


**College Volleyball, Men's**

Culver-Stockton: 0
2) Grand View: 3
25-14, 25-23, 25-22
Wildcats: (5-16, 0-8)

