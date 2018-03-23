Man with knife robs Quincy Arby's - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man with knife robs Quincy Arby's

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Police outside Arby's Police outside Arby's
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A man robbed a Quincy Arby's at knifepoint late Thursday night, according to Quincy Police.

Police said he took off from the scene of the crime at 2451 Broadway on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police described the investigation as ongoing. 

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

