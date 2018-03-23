Four arrested in multi-state vandalism & burglary spree

Hancock County authorities said two 18-year-old men and two male juveniles were arrested Thursday morning in connection with burglaries and vandalism in the Keokuk and Hancock County area.

Hancock County Sheriff Scott Bentzinger stated officers were called to a home in Warsaw, Illinois, around 8:25 a.m. Thursday morning to investigate reports that individuals may have broken into a garage. They found Christian Skog and Zachary Thurman, both 18, in the area. Bentzinger stated both had items that were stolen from a vehicle in Hamilton, Illinois.

Bentzinger stated a further investigation revealed that Skog and Thurman, as well as two other juveniles, had burglarized a closed business in Nauvoo twice on March 19, and had burglarized several vehicles in Hamilton the same day.

Officers then connected the group to more burglarized vehicles in Warsaw and Nauvoo in the early morning hours of March 22.

The group was also connected to several acts of vandalism the same night. Keokuk Police reported 16 acts of vandalism March 22, including spray-painted cars, buildings, and signs.

Bentzinger stated Skog and Thurman are also accused of stealing cash from the Warsaw Library on March 21.

Skog and Thurman were taken to the Hancock County Jail. The two juveniles were transferred to the Adams County Youth Detention Center.