Threat of U.S. and China trade war rises

NBC News has reported that the threat of a trade war between the United States and China escalated Friday after Beijing issued a statement that it was willing to "fight to the end." Indicating that they would retaliate against tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.

China warned the U.S. that they could tariff 128 U.S. products worth a total of $3 billion as well as a 25 percent levy on pork and recycled aluminum imports for the U.S.

"China does not want a trade war with anyone, but China is not afraid of and will not recoil from a trade war," the Chinese Embassy in Washington stated on Thursday. "If a trade war were initiated by the U.S., China would fight to the end to defend its own legitimate interests with all necessary measures."

Along with pork and aluminum, China's Ministry of Commerce said it could impose import tariffs on U.S. goods including fruit, nuts, wine and steel pipes. They would do so "if China and the United States fail to reach a trade compensation agreement within the stipulated time." They did not give a deadline.

NBC News reports that Robert Carnell, chief economist for the Asia-Pacific region at ING, said China's likely retaliation could result in a tit-for-tat retaliation that may spiral out of control.

Carnell said in an analysis published Thursday, "If the [U.S.] tariffs go ahead as planned, then we believe China will retaliate. It is impossible to imagine that they cannot. And then we expect the U.S. to retaliate further, etc. This can turn ugly on a global scale very quickly."