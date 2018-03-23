Man protesting in front of QHS arrested - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man protesting in front of QHS arrested

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Priest, from a previous arrest in 2016. Priest, from a previous arrest in 2016.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A man who has been protesting at various locations across Quincy, including Quincy Senior High School, was arrested Friday morning, according to the Quincy Police Department.

QPD said Jason Priest, 45, was arrested for disorderly conduct for his actions in front of the high school.

"He was behaving unreasonably and breaching the peace in a school zone," said Deputy Chief Doug VanderMaiden. 

VanderMaiden said Priest posted bond and was released. Parents told WGEM News Priest was back at the school Friday afternoon.

Priest's protest signs ranged from telling people to pick up their trash around Taco Bell to questioning police presence in schools.

Quincy Police said they had received several calls from concerned parents this week, saying that Priest was harassing their children. Earlier in the week, officers said Priest was well within his First Amendment rights.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.