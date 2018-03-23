Man protesting in front of QHS arrested

A man who has been protesting at various locations across Quincy, including Quincy Senior High School, was arrested Friday morning, according to the Quincy Police Department.

QPD said Jason Priest, 45, was arrested for disorderly conduct for his actions in front of the high school.

"He was behaving unreasonably and breaching the peace in a school zone," said Deputy Chief Doug VanderMaiden.

VanderMaiden said Priest posted bond and was released. Parents told WGEM News Priest was back at the school Friday afternoon.

Priest's protest signs ranged from telling people to pick up their trash around Taco Bell to questioning police presence in schools.

Quincy Police said they had received several calls from concerned parents this week, saying that Priest was harassing their children. Earlier in the week, officers said Priest was well within his First Amendment rights.