'Taste of Quincy' to help sick kids

You will be able to taste and judge food prepared by local chefs.

The first Taste of Quincy event is happening on Saturday, March 24.

You will get the chance to taste food prepared by 10 local chefs in Quincy as they compete for the best dish. There will be a silent and live auction to bid on items, such as a gift baskets donated by the chefs and a grill made by John Wood Community College.



Money that is raised will benefit the Western Illinois Dream Factory, which grants children's dreams who are critically or chronically ill.

"Kids who are chronically ill, type on diabetes, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, they don't stop being sick," said Karla Hildebrand the Western Illinois Dream Factory Director. "It's something they deal with their entire life. This gives them chance to have that one dream that most families who are dealing with a chronic illness can't do for their child."

The event will be held at the Holiday Inn in Quincy. Tickets are $50. You can purchase them at the Yum Factory in Downtown Quincy from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday. Tickets will not be sold at the door.