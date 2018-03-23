Lawn care experts offer tips for springtime yard work

Custom Turf said to prevent crabgrass from growing, it must be treated before soil temperatures become too warm.

Custom Turf said now is the time to treat your yard for crabgrass.

Custom Turf Owner, Matt Walbring, said now is the time to be treating you grass for unwanted weeds like crabgrass. He said it's best to treat crabgrass before soil temperatures become too warm, if not the weed may take over your yard.

"With the weather starting to turn, the weeds are starting to happen," said Walbring. "So, the crabgrass you have to get on things before things start to happen. The broadleaf weed control will be the next one and that takes care of the typical stuff, dandelions, chickweed, and that kind of thing."

He adds to help keep your yard healthy... you may have to make adjustments to your lawn mower

"Keeping the lawn mower blades sharp and also mowing higher," said Walbring. "If people mow 3.5 to 4 inches height on their grass the grass will be healthier, it will survive the heat and the stress of the drought a lot better. So, that's something the homeowner can do themselves to help make their lawn look better without having to spend any money."

Walbring said if you want to seed your yard, it's best to hold off until the fall so the grass can establish a root system