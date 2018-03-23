Shelby County voters to decide on school tax issue

Inside Shelbina Elementary where they have to use the gym as a cafeteria and auditorium.

Inside Clarence Elementary. This part of the school was built in the 1920s.

Throughout Shelby County, signs either say yes or no to a possible tax increase, Proposition K.I.D.S. that would fund a brand new elementary school.

"I believe that its better for our kids. Sometimes it comes with a pricetag but we can make improvements for our children's education." said Shaunna Wester, who is for Proposition K.I.D.S.



In just a few short days, voters will go to the polls to decide whether or not a tax increase is implemented.

The superintendent said if passed, the current elementary schools in Shelbina and Clarence would be closed and new one would be built on the district's main campus.

The idea doesn't sit well with some people, especially those in Clarence. "I have grandchildren and I have great grandchildren who are coming up on kindergarten age who I would love to see stay in this community and go to this school." said Paul Sullivan, Against Proposition K.I.D.S.

But, the district said the facilities are outdated and a new building would be a significant upgrade.

"One of our elementeries was built in the 1950s over in Shelbina. In clarence, we have two buildings. One was built in 1927, the other was built in the early 80s." said Superintendent Tim Maddex.

Maddex said there are benefits to consolidating all of the schools onto one campus. He said those outweigh the negatives. "Having safety vestibules, buzz in systems. We're looking at having a tornado safe gymnasium where every kid on this campus, if something were to happen, they would have a place get in that's tornado safe."

The total cost of the new school will be around 7.5 million dollars. Some said it's worthwhile to build a new school while others said an increase is unnecessary.

"Your community is an investment. We have an investment in this school and the structure and maintaining it and providing a good education to these kids." explained Sullivan.

Wester added, "Shelbina is losing a facility also, not just clarence.""It's about our kids and future kids generations."

Voters will have the final say on April 3rd. The school district said if the proposition does pass, they hope to have the new school built and open for the 2019- 2020 school year.